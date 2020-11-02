THEMXXNLIGHT Drops Off "Ash Ketchum"

The Pokemon mania and references continue. THEMXXNLIGHT is back with a drill inspired theme song called "Ash Ketchum." Unlike the real Pokemon theme song, this one isn't for kids. THEMXXNLIGHT teams up with frequent collaborator and Taylor Gang producer Sledgren, and RMB Justize for this one. The instrumental goes for the drill sound heavy, placing futuristic synths over pumped up percussions and a shattering baseline.

THEMXXNLIGHT sings about taking women home, capturing them all. This concept is somewhat trite, but luckily the instrumental is so enjoyable it makes the lyrics passable. This is a track that you can blast at a house party, and would surely sound great in the clubs (whenever they open back up).

Quotable Lyrics

Hop out of the 'Rari

Checkmate from the start

I know that we just met but I'm still tryna fuck

Sally, Becky, Chloe, Sara

Want 'em all

Want 'em all