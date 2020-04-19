THEMXXNLIGHT Drop Off "Miss Me"

India's having a come up right now in the worlds of R&B and hip-hop. Nas announced the launch of Mass Appeal India last year, signing DIVINE and more recently, Raja Kumari. On the R&B side of things, THEMXXNLIGHT have been making a significant impact. Signed to Sony Music India, they were came on our radars on Wiz Khalifa's Rolling Papers 2. They've continued to flood the market with new music since then and now, they return with two new songs including "Miss Me." With production from BatmanOnTheBeatz, the duo deliver a smooth and sultry R&B banger for these lonely quarantined times.

Along with their new single "Miss Me," they also dropped, "It's Over." Keep your eyes peeled for more new music from THEMXXNLIGHT and check "Miss Me" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Drinkin' away the pain

Never meant to make you cry

Depression, wasn't my intention

Know I should've mentioned

Left you second guessin'



