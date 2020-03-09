mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

THEMXXNLIGHT Croons Over A Sledgren Beat Once Again On "Ride"

Keenan Higgins
March 09, 2020 18:30
104 Views
00
0
THEMXXNLIGHTTHEMXXNLIGHT
THEMXXNLIGHT

Ride
THEMXXNLIGHT

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Singing twin duo THEMXXNLIGHT just dropped their new EP titled "Double Trouble," including the standout single "Ride" that features a catchy beat and smooth vocals to match.


After making a name for themselves on Wiz Khalifa's 2018 album Rolling Papers 2, THEMXXNLIGHT has been keeping their momentum going strong with a handful of releases since then. The latest offering comes in the form of Double Trouble, a two-song EP that features a standout track titled "Ride."

THEMXXNLIGHT ride double trouble EP
Presley Ann/Getty Images for Taylor Gang Entertainment

Although Wiz doesn't make an appearance this time around, frequent production collaborator Sledgren returns to provide a dreamy beat with help from BatmanOnTheBeatz. The song's theme deals with classic California love, with both Akash and Krish Chandani taking turns crooning about driving their respective lucky ladies around L.A. while clothes get lost and crimes get committed. Although the track is very much inspired by The Weeknd, both vocally and production-wise, the overall catchiness of the song itself gives it just enough cred to not get boxed in as just another take on the popular XO sound.

Listen to "Ride" off the Double Trouble EP by THEMXXNLIGHT below:

Quotable Lyrics:

I don't care what your name is
I'll pretend that I'm not famous
I'll drive you throught Las Vegas
Watch you strip until you naked
You're my fantasy, if I wanna show it
Just roll with it
Shawty just ride with it

THEMXXNLIGHT ride double trouble Music News ep Sledgren batmanonthebeatz Krish Chandani Akash Chandani
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS THEMXXNLIGHT Croons Over A Sledgren Beat Once Again On "Ride"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject