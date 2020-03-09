THEMXXNLIGHT Croons Over A Sledgren Beat Once Again On "Ride"

After making a name for themselves on Wiz Khalifa's 2018 album Rolling Papers 2, THEMXXNLIGHT has been keeping their momentum going strong with a handful of releases since then. The latest offering comes in the form of Double Trouble, a two-song EP that features a standout track titled "Ride."



Presley Ann/Getty Images for Taylor Gang Entertainment

Although Wiz doesn't make an appearance this time around, frequent production collaborator Sledgren returns to provide a dreamy beat with help from BatmanOnTheBeatz. The song's theme deals with classic California love, with both Akash and Krish Chandani taking turns crooning about driving their respective lucky ladies around L.A. while clothes get lost and crimes get committed. Although the track is very much inspired by The Weeknd, both vocally and production-wise, the overall catchiness of the song itself gives it just enough cred to not get boxed in as just another take on the popular XO sound.

Listen to "Ride" off the Double Trouble EP by THEMXXNLIGHT below:

Quotable Lyrics:

I don't care what your name is

I'll pretend that I'm not famous

I'll drive you throught Las Vegas

Watch you strip until you naked

You're my fantasy, if I wanna show it

Just roll with it

Shawty just ride with it