THEMXXNLIGHT & SAFE Link Up On Moody Collab "DFWM"

THEMXXNLIGHT had a big break last year after they appeared three times on Wiz Khalifa's highly anticipated, Rolling Papers 2. Their moody R&B vibes met perfectly with Wiz Khalifa's smoked out flow and soon enough, they began gaining a lot more attention for their work as a duo. Since then, they've continued to pump out new music and work with the likes of 24hrs, Ye Ali, and more. Now, they connect with Toronto's Halal Gang member, SAFE for their latest collaboration.

THEMXXNLIGHT and SAFE have teamed up for a moody heartbreak anthem titled, "DFWM" which stands for Don't Fuck With Me. As the R&B duo lead in with the hook, SAFE sets the tone for the track on the first verse. SAFE describes the changes in his relationship as he continues to make moves in his career while the MXXNLIGHT swings in for the second reflecting on the aftermath of it all.

Peep the new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Making all these moves, but I promise I'm the same me

So could you tell me what it's up, you left our love

It cuts deeper than emotions, babe I lost my trust

I lost the touch we once had

