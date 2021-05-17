TheHxliday's "The Most Beautiful Disaster" Is An Ambitious Double-Sided EP

On Friday, TheHxliday pulled a quintessential Mac Miller move and dropped a highly anticipated project on the same day as two music industry giants. While Mac famously posted up against Kanye West and J. Cole in 2013, TheHxliday shared his new EP last week amidst high-profile releases from J. Cole and Nicki Minaj.

Previously led by singles such as the Polo G-assisted "Wit Dat" and "Salsa," The Most Beautiful Disaster is an ambitious double-sided EP that illustrates his impressive versatility. As an artist who cites his favorite musical acts as My Chemical Romance, Bruno Mars, and Eazy-E, TheHxliday uses The Most Beautiful Disaster to show that he is just as multifaceted as his taste.

At nine tracks, The Most Beautiful Disaster has a quick runtime of 26 minutes, and it also only features one guest verse from "Rapstar" artist Polo G. Thus, the new EP is the perfect sampler for those who are still catching onto the sensational new artist.

Check out the rest of The Most Beautiful Disaster below and let us know what you think about TheHxliday's latest project.

Tracklist

Volume 1

1. A New Life

2. MiSSed Calls

3. Graveyard Melodies

4. Salsa

5. Today Was A Bad Day

Volume 2

1. Wit Dat (feat. Polo G)

2. 19

3. Devil's Acquaintance

4. 2 Die For