TheHxliday Warms Up With "Batbxy"

Aron A.
January 04, 2021 15:24
The Motown Records signee opens up 2021 with his new EP, "Batbxy."


Rising Baltimore rapper-singer TheHxliday is starting off 2021 on the right foot. The artist returned on New Year's day with the release of Batbxy, his debut project on Motown Records following a string of singles released throughout 2020. TheHxliday showcases his innate ability to concoct infectious pop melodies with slick flows and high-energy.

"BatBxy is about my past year experiences. It's a special note from me to my fans," TheHxliday said in a statement. "I wanted to drop BatBxy on New Year's Day specifically because I feel like it's me stepping out of my old self. It's about the learning process that I've been going through in 2020 going into the new me in 2021."

Peep his new project Batbxy below.

  1. Nxbxdy
  2. Laugh A Little
  3. Thank U
  4. Lxnechild
  5. Batgirl
  6. Bad
