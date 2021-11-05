TheHxliday Wants Love On New Single "Doses"

Baltimore native TheHxliday continues to rise to the top of the music industry and on Friday, he released his brand new single "Doses." Once again attacking a new genre, Hxliday's versatility remains one of his main draws. The rising artist is influenced by a range of different musical acts in rock, rap, R&B, and pop, and his latest single "Doses" is perhaps the greatest representation of Hxliday's catchy songwriting style.

The new pop-infused single was premiered during the 19-year-old's performance at Rolling Loud New York last weekend, with the crowd loudly approving of the track. "Doses" arrives as Hxliday is trying out a new look, cutting off his braids and debuting a new short-haired appearance a few weeks ago.

Check out the fun new single below and stay tuned for more as TheHxliday continues to make a name for himself.

