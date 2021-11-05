mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

TheHxliday Wants Love On New Single "Doses"

Alex Zidel
November 05, 2021 11:47
Motown Records/UMG Recordings

TheHxliday

TheHxliday returns with his new single "Doses" after premiering the single during his performance at Rolling Loud.


Baltimore native TheHxliday continues to rise to the top of the music industry and on Friday, he released his brand new single "Doses." Once again attacking a new genre, Hxliday's versatility remains one of his main draws. The rising artist is influenced by a range of different musical acts in rock, rap, R&B, and pop, and his latest single "Doses" is perhaps the greatest representation of Hxliday's catchy songwriting style.

The new pop-infused single was premiered during the 19-year-old's performance at Rolling Loud New York last weekend, with the crowd loudly approving of the track. "Doses" arrives as Hxliday is trying out a new look, cutting off his braids and debuting a new short-haired appearance a few weeks ago. 

Check out the fun new single below and stay tuned for more as TheHxliday continues to make a name for himself.

Quotable Lyrics:

Consciously
I’m locked deep inside you with no key
Should I wrap you in my arms or set you free?
Baby, I’m not tryna hold you down

