mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

The Yutes & Stove God Cooks Unite For "In The Kitchen"

Mitch Findlay
February 19, 2021 15:52
75 Views
01
0
2021 BabyGrande Records2021 BabyGrande Records
2021 BabyGrande Records

In The Kitchen
The Yutes Feat. Stove God Cooks

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
38% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Babygrande signees The Yutes and Stove God Cooks join forces for the up-tempo collaboration "In The Kitchen."


Though unlikely collaborators on paper, The Yutes and Stove God Cooks have officially linked up for their first duet as labelmates, "In The Kitchen." It's but another example of the Jamaican brothers' spreading reach in the rap game, as Chris and Santris have already made a splash through their blending of hip-hop and dancehall. 

On this latest drop, the track operates closely in their own wheelhouse, a little more uptempo than the grimy production Stove God tends to favor. Still, the Babygrande signees make short work of the instrumental, with each party contributing a verse apiece and steadily building chemistry in the process. And while stylistic differences do exist, The Yutes and Stove God Cooks find common ground by way of the culinary arts, that is, if you're reading between the lines. Should you have either act on your radar, you can certainly do a lot worse than "In The Kitchen" -- check out the new record right now, and sound off below.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Look at me now, it was worth every trip out of town
Every brick, every cocaine smile
Money stuffed in the couches, now it's champagne fountains
Thirty-six ounces, bitch says she want some new Louboutins

The Yutes
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  0
  75
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
The Yutes Stove God Cooks babygrande records
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS The Yutes & Stove God Cooks Unite For "In The Kitchen"
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject