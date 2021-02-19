The Yutes & Stove God Cooks Unite For "In The Kitchen"

Though unlikely collaborators on paper, The Yutes and Stove God Cooks have officially linked up for their first duet as labelmates, "In The Kitchen." It's but another example of the Jamaican brothers' spreading reach in the rap game, as Chris and Santris have already made a splash through their blending of hip-hop and dancehall.

On this latest drop, the track operates closely in their own wheelhouse, a little more uptempo than the grimy production Stove God tends to favor. Still, the Babygrande signees make short work of the instrumental, with each party contributing a verse apiece and steadily building chemistry in the process. And while stylistic differences do exist, The Yutes and Stove God Cooks find common ground by way of the culinary arts, that is, if you're reading between the lines. Should you have either act on your radar, you can certainly do a lot worse than "In The Kitchen" -- check out the new record right now, and sound off below.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Look at me now, it was worth every trip out of town

Every brick, every cocaine smile

Money stuffed in the couches, now it's champagne fountains

Thirty-six ounces, bitch says she want some new Louboutins