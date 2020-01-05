With the arrival of the new year, the 2020 XXL Freshman List should be arriving shortly, but it's possible that the freshmen picks have already been revealed the public. OnSmash reported that a Twitter user posted a photo of what has been made to appear like the final draft of the XXL Freshman 2020 list. A photo of a computer screen shows the names of the artists that have been supposedly chosen, with the word "CONFIDENTIAL" in red. The alleged photo also reveals the slotted publication date for the issue: March 5th, 2020.

The rumoured artists are listed as follows:

-Doja Cat

-Don Toliver

-Young Roc

-Pardison Fontaine

-NLE Choppa

-Polo G

-Baby Keem

-Jack Harlow

-BigKlit

-Benny the Butcher

-Bbymutha

-Pop Smoke

Of course, it's totally possible that this list is a fabrication, but the names they've come up with don't entirely come out of nowhere. Plenty of these artists are steadily on the rise, and many of them are predicted to have a solid breakout year in 2020 if they play their cards right. While inclusion on this list does not always guarantee major success for an artist in the following year, many of the designated freshmen from last year's list certainly had a successful 2019, such as Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Roddy Rich, Rico Nasty, and more.

Fake or not, do you agree with this list?