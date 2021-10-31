Netflix has released the official trailer for the second season of The Witcher, featuring plenty of monster-slaying and even talk of the supposed “end of days.” The trailer is scored to Jay-Z's verse in Kanye West’s classic My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy single, “Monster.”

A major feature of the new season will be how the characters of Geralt and Ciri interact, having finally linked up by the end of the first season.



Henry Cavill, who stars in the fantasy series as Geralt, recently discussed how the relationship between his own character and Ciri will develop in the second season.

"For me, it was important that Geralt let go of his reluctance about his Child of Surprise this season. He has decided to take this particular path, so he will do it to the best of his ability," Cavill told Sci-Fi & Fantasy collector’s magazine.

Freya Allan, who plays Ciri, added: "When she sees him, it’s just that sense of relief—here, potentially is her future—and I think there’s an idea of 'hopefully, I’ve found my protector,' someone who could potentially guide her in being able to defend herself in that world."

Season two of The Witcher will debut on Netflix on December 17.

