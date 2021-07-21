In Hollywood, we often hear reports about women who come forward to accuse men of sexual abuse or inappropriate conduct. However, Gbenga Akkinagbe of HBO's The Wire has accused journalist Lola Adesioye of sexual assault, reportedly citing two incidents he says occurred last year. The allegations will now be heard by a judge after charges were filed and Adesioye was arrested for "forcible touching, sexual abuse, and harassment," reports the New York Post.

Adesioye's attorney Robert Gottlieb has publicly responded to the allegations, refuting Akkinagbe's claims by saying that his client and the actor were involved in a consensual relationship. Akkinagbe reportedly says in court documents that the journalist grabbed his behind on two separate occasions.

Gottlieb reportedly claims that there are several flirty text messages, enough to fill three binders. “In that first binder are hundreds of text messages back and forth from one another that make it very clear that you have two young people flirting with one another,” Gottlieb said. “They were talking about snuggling... They talk about kissing.”

At some point, Adesioye moved to Brooklyn, and her new home just happened to be in a building that The Wire actor owns. “After this last incident were all the text messages which show a continuation of their relationship, but now it’s clear she feels hurt and abused by this fellow because while all of this is going on she moves from her apartment in Manhattan and moves into an apartment that he owns and she is a neighbor of his now,” the lawyer told The Post.

“They take trips upstate and this is after he alleged that she committed the sexual crimes against him,” he added. “She was working for him twenty-four-seven. She was on call every single second of every day — on weekends, writing press releases for him." The attorney claims that things took a turn once Adesioye didn't pay rent on time and there was tension because the journalist then asked the Akkinagbe to be compensated for all of the alleged work she'd done for him.

The pair filed cases against one another, "with Adesioye seeking compensation for her labor, and Akinnagbe seeking back rent," and they were able to reach an agreement and settled. However, Akkinagbe decided he wasn't quite finished and filed criminal charges.

Gottlieb calls the charges "blatantly false."



Nicholas Hunt / Staff / Getty Images

