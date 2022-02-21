It's the end of an era, allegedly. According to a report from LoveBScott, Wendy Williams' talk show has been cancelled, and will officially end in June, with The Sherri Shepherd Show (working title) slated to replace it on the airwaves later this fall.

Sources close to production have exclusively told the outlet that, "The producers informed everyone that [Wendy's show] was being cancelled at the end of June. Then in the next breath, they hired everyone to work on [Sherri's new show]."

Michael Stewart/Getty Images

It's previously been reported that executives at The Wendy Williams Show have been trying to wrap things up and find a suitable replacement "for several years now," as the host "has been checked out for quite some time," with some claiming that she was "increasingly difficult to work with" before she took a medical leave.

"[Wendy] had become somewhat unbearable, having tantrums and throwing things at people," sources shared at the time. "Basically, the consensus among the crew is that she didn’t wanna be there anymore. Her illnesses may have exacerbated that feeling."

As the rumours have begun making rounds online, reactions from Twitter users have been pouring in. "End of an era!" one person wrote. "No matter how you feel about Wendy, she opened a door that was closed to many [Black] women in radio and created a lane that many are now copying."

"EVERY radio show now has a celebrity gossip segment. Other shows that came after now duplicate some form of 'Hot Topics.'" Another wrote, "I give Sherri's show one, MAYBE two seasons before it's over."

See what others have had to say below, and check back in with HNHH later for any updates on The Wendy Williams Show.

