Although The Wendy Williams Show originally planned on joining many televised programs in taping audience-free episodes in response to the coronavirus outbreak, it unfortunately looks like the tea will be put on ice for now after production on the daytime talk show has been postponed indefinitely.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The news was announced via a statement released on the show's official Instagram yesterday, reading as follows: "Considering the current escalation of the Coronavirus, production of The Wendy Williams Show will be put on hold, indefinitely. In place of live shows we will air repeats and we will continue to monitor the situation with the CDC and city officials to determine the best time to return and produce live shows again. I love you for watching!"

It makes perfect sense that Wendy would put the show on hold. In addition to the major health concerns that a studio filled with hundreds of people could cause, Williams' live audience play a major role in the show's regular routine overall. This is definitely the best decision for everybody, and we just hope this whole ordeal is figured out sooner than later.

Read the original statement posted on the official @wendyshow Instagram account below: