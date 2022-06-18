On Friday (June 17), "The Wendy Williams Show" aired its final episode. After being broadcasted for almost 14 years, the show, filled with laughter, gossip, and entertainment, has said its goodbyes-- without Wendy in attendance.

Earlier this year, comedian and actress, Sherri Shepherd, filled in for Wendy while she was out due to health issues. What was supposed to be a temporary gig for Sherri turned into her getting her own talk show on the network (which is set to premiere this fall). She was also given the honor of giving Wendy's show its send-off.

Sherri described the show's finale as "bittersweet" and went on to pay her respects to the 56-year-old media mogul. "There is nobody like Wendy Williams," Sherri started, "from her days on the radio to ruling daytime talk for 13 seasons, Wendy earned her title as the queen of all media. If you think about it, Wendy Williams changed daytime talk."

Although the crowd clapped eagerly after Sherri's statements, many were frustrated at the fact that Wendy was not present to say goodbye. Not only were fans upset, but so was her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter. In an interview done with Entertainment Tonight, Kevin took shots at the show's production company, saying, "I feel like it is a travesty on the part of Debmar-Mercury to have such an unceremonious departure without Wendy being involved."

Additionally, it seems that those who worked alongside Wendy don't want anything on set that will remind them of the show. According to The Sun, several memorabilia from the series will be tossed into the trash. A source told the outlet, "The wigs are still there since she didn’t come and get them so they’re being thrown out."

Wendy's infamous chair will also be no more. The source added, "Production is not even bothering to try to donate the chair to a museum— like The View did with their original table after 10 years. They gave it to The Smithsonian."