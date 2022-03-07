The Weeknd is making his dreams come true, one at a time. As Uproxx reports, the Canadian vocalist is dipping his toes back into the world of animation this year, following his debut on American Dad back in 2020, and appearance on Robot Chicken just a few months later.

Before the premiere of his first episode, Abel Tesfaye made it known that getting tapped to lend his voice talents to The Simpsons would be the one to beat his major animation debut. "American Dad was everything I wanted," the Starboy told Variety at the time.

"It's going to be hard to beat this in the TV cartoon world, but an obvious bucket list would be to work on The Simpsons. That would be a dream – and if they're reading this, I actually have a pretty cool idea if they're down."

It seems that the creators of Springfield may have read The Weeknd's pleas, as he confirmed via Twitter on March 6th that fans will hear his voice in an upcoming episode. "@theweeknd will voice the character of 'Orion Hughes' in the new episode of The Simpsons which will premiere this March 20th," a post quote tweeted by the 32-year-old reads.

"Proud of this one," he wrote. While the post claims that the R&B star will be voicing one character, The Futon Critic has said that he'll be playing both Orion and Darius Hughes in an episode titled "Bart The Cool Kid."

The synopsis reads, "When Bart befriends a famous kid influencer who owns an ultra-cool skatewear brand, Homer leads a rebellion of loser dads against them." The episode will also feature Michael Rapaport in the role of Mike Wegman.

In other news, earlier this month, The Weeknd announced that he and Planet Her hitmaker Doja Cat will be headed out on the After Hours Til Dawn stadium tour together – read more about that here.

