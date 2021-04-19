It's been over a year since The Weeknd released After Hours, an interesting decision since it arrived on the heels of the global pandemic. Despite not being able to tour or properly perform (with the exception of the Super Bowl), the Canadian crooner's latest body of work lives on into 2021.



Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Weeknd continues to keep his foot on the pedal. Earlier today, the singer shared a snippet on his Twitter page and tagged Ariana Grande. The snippet indicated that it will be the remix of "Save Your Tears," a fan favorite from his latest LP. The OG version is already sitting at #5 on the Billboard Hot 100 but the addition of Ariana Grande could be the boost needed to propel it to the top of the charts.

Interestingly enough, it was only a few months ago when he suggested that he could be closing out this era of his career. Clearly, he has a few more surprises up his sleeve. On top of that, he is planning to hit the road at the top of 2022 for the After Hours tour which kicks off in Vancouver for a two-night run on Jan. 14th, 2022.

Keep your eyes peeled for more updates on The Weeknd's upcoming remix to "Save Your Tears" with Ariana Grande. Check the snippet that The Weeknd shared on Twitter below.