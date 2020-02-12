The Weeknd has been having a majorly successful run lately, with the releases of his back-to-back singles, "Heartless" and "Blinding Lights," as well as his film role as himself in the critically acclaimed, Uncut Gems. The R&B star has been prepping to drop his next project for a minute now, which will mark his first studio album in four years since 2016's Starboy. He first started teasing the body of work, which will be titled Chapter VI, way back in 2018, and fans have been not-so-patiently waiting to hear the album ever since. It looks like that day may be arriving very soon, as The Weeknd has been sending some pretty cryptic clues on Instagram this week.

On Tuesday, the singer shared a photo of himself on his account in the official Chapter VI uniform that he's established for this era, with the caption, "i hear something." An hour later, he posted a shot of a series of keyboards in the studio with the caption, "final form." The Weeknd seems to be informing his fans that the album is as close to completion as possible, and that it could be in our possession before we know it. While these hints may not seem like all that much on their own, it's worth noting both Valentine's Day (Friday) and The Weeknd's 30th birthday (Sunday) take place this weekend. Ever the twisted romantic, it would make sense that he'd want to drop his latest project on V-Day. If his "Heartless" persona is currently in gear, though, he may just be looking for one more reason to go all out for the big 3-0, and what better cause for celebration than an album release? All of his cryptic messages have resulted in some kind of new drop up to this point, so there's no reason to believe that these mysterious captions are merely arbitrary.

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for A24

Do you think The Weeknd is dropping Chapter VI this weekend?