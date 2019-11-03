Since The Weeknd launched his Beats 1 radio show, entitled "Memento Mori", in June 2018, he's been airing episodes sporadically and unexpectedly. Perhaps he is taking cues from Frank Ocean, who follows the same unpredictable format for his "Blonded Radio" show on Apple Music's platform too. Since its inception, "Memento Mori" has only had six episodes, in which guest DJs (such as Bella Hadid) have been brought in and unreleased music has been shared. The last episode played unreleased tracks from Travis Scott, Gucci Mane, Offset, 21 Savage and more.

On Wednesday, The Weeknd shared a trailer for the sixth episode that would air the following day, on Halloween. Kerwin Frost served as the host of the spooky-themed episode. Frost - who hosts the web series "Kerwin Frost Talks" - compiled an eclectic mix of music that featured Lil Uzi Vert, John Mayer and Britney Spears.

Within this playlist, a Kid Cudi remix of The Weeknd's song, "Privilege", was premiered. The original song was featured on 2016's My Dear Melancholy EP. While the song is not available as an individual download on any streaming services, it can still be heard by listening to the episode of "Memento Mori" on Apple Music. A rip of the remix can be heard below, in which Cudder does a lot of his beloved signature humming.

