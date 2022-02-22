The Weeknd went all out for his 32nd birthday earlier this month, bringing some of his closest friends and the biggest names in music to Las Vegas to celebrate. According to TMZ, when the Canadian wasn't playing blackjack, or dancing to remixes of his hits, he could be found making out with American-Palestinian DJ Simi Khadra of twin duo Simi Haze.

Reports claim that the two were spotted kissing "like there was no tomorrow" around 2 AM, sparking buzz that they hooked up after the party; a clip seemingly filmed looking down on the strip from a high-up hotel room shared to Simi's Instagram story at the time has only furthered these rumours.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Abel Tesfaye's party took place at Delilah on Saturday night and was attended by Drake – who gave a heartfelt toast to his fellow Toronto native, Future, Kaytranada, who premiered a hot new remix during the festivities, and "Moth To A Flame" collaborators Swedish House Mafia spent some time in the DJ booth as well.

Interestingly enough, it seems that Simi and her twin sister Haze were once close friends with The Weeknd's on-again-off-again ex-girlfriend, Bella Hadid, with the publication dropping off a photo of the trio hugging at a party back in 2018.

Prior to his PDA-packed evening with the DJ, the "Die For You" singer was romantically linked to Angelina Jolie, and some lyrics on his recent album Dawn FM seemed to confirm the speculation surrounding the pair – read more about that here, and check back in with HNHH later for any updates on The Weeknd's love life.

