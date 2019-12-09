The Weeknd is officially getting ready to roll out his brand new project which will hopefully arrive before the end of the year. The Canadian singer unleashed two new singles in the last week and a half, "Heartless" and "Blinding Lights." The former serves as the first official single off of the project, although "Blinding Lights" was initially teased in a Mercedez Benz commercial but both singles dropped a few days apart from each other.

After only a few days of streaming, The Weeknd's "Heartless" debuted at no. 32 on the Billboard Hot 100. However, a full week later, the singe has notched another number one single. "Heartless" now sits as the number one song in America. This marks his fourth number one single. "Can't Feel My Face" had the title for three weeks while "The Hills" held it down for six. "Starboy" held the number 1 spot for a week in January 2017. "Blinding Lights" didn't crack the top 10 but it did debut at number 11.

With a new album from The Weeknd on the way, it's still unclear when he will be releasing it. He's yet to announce a title for it but it'll mark his first full-length album since 2016's Starboy. He did release 2018's My Dear Melancholy which debuted at number one with 169K equivalent album units moved within its first week.

