Earlier today (Feb. 29), audio of The Weeknd's demo version of Drake's hit single "Practice" popped up on Soundcloud. Now, the leaked version of the song has rekindled the conversation about how much the "Blinding Lights" singer might have actually contributed to Drake's sophomore musical offering, Take Care (2011). Fans of both artists have fought in the past about how impactful The Weeknd's contributions were on the album and now, it looks like we're going to get another round of Abel vs. Aubrey: The Take Care Saga. Ollie Millington/WireImage/Getty Images

According to The Weeknd, he gave up a total of four songs that were supposed to be used for his iconic House of Balloons (2011) mixtape. Those songs included "Crew Love," "Shot For Me," and "The Ride" for Drizzy's 2011 effort. Years later during Take Care's six-year anniversary a fan commented on a Complex Instagram post claiming The Weeknd wrote the album to which the Toronto rapper swiftly replied:

"Abel CO WROTE on Shot For Me and Practice, obviously was featured on Crew Love and The Ride and that’s it…there’s 20 songs on that album…don't try me."

Now, with the arrival of The Weeknd's reference track for "Practice" where he harmonizes "you been waiting for me" and "Practice" a couple of times make the actual final version, we've all heard and have become accustomed to today. The Weeknd and Drake have one of those complex business and personal relationships that the general public will probably never get the opportunity to truly understand. Regardless, both artists are immensely talented and created some timeless records together.

Listen to The Weeknd's demo track of "Practice" in the streaming link provided below and check out all of Drake and The Weeknd's collabs, here.