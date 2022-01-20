After a disappointing debut, The Weeknd’s Dawn FM is getting some international shine. According to Billboard, his latest project impressed fans across the world, topping the charts in the U.K, Australia, Ireland, Sweden, Switzerland, and Canada.

With some help from Dawn FM, The Weeknd has set a new Billboard record, charting 24 songs on the Global 200 chart. The pop star now has the most entries in a single week for a solo male performer. The tracks included on the Global 200 include “Sacrifice”, “Take My Breath”, “Gasoline”, “Out of Time”, “Is There Someone Else?”, “How Do I Make You Love Me?”, and “Save Your Tears” featuring Ariana Grande.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Weeknd’s fifth studio album, Dawn FM released on streaming services on Jan. 7, debuting at the #2 spot with just 148,000 equivalent album units. Gunna’s DS4Ever album delivered an upset, topping Dawn FM with 150,300 units.

As both albums entered into the second week of their release, The Weeknd dropped down into the #3 on charts while Gunna moved into the #2 spot. Both projects are expected to be knocked out by the Encanto soundtrack, which includes the chart-topping song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” with approximately 105,000 equivalent album sales.

Billboard also noted that the only other artist to have more Global 200 entries in a single week is Taylor Swift with 31 songs. Both Kanye and Drake trail behind with 23 and 22, respectively.

The Weeknd may have another shot at securing a #1 spot with his upcoming vinyl and CD release.

