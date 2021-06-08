mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

The Weeknd's "Can't Feel My Face" Turns 6

Mitch Findlay
June 08, 2021 10:40
246 Views
32
8
2015 The Weeknd2015 The Weeknd
2015 The Weeknd

Can't Feel My Face
The Weeknd

Editor Rating:THROWBACK
User Rating:
very hottttt
86% (14)
Rate
Audience Rating
12 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

The Weeknd's absolutely massive "Can't Feel My Face" officially turns six years old.


Nothing slams home the inevitability of time like a shiny new song getting a few years older. Today, The Weeknd's epic "Can't Feel My Face," originally released on this day in 2015, is in the midst of celebrating its sixth birthday. Being how many have likely developed nostalgic associations with The Weeknd's mega-hit, it stands to reason that plenty of people will be feeling a little bit older upon seeing this. 

Having arrived as the third single off The Weeknd's Beauty Behind The Madness, the song has since gone on to amass over one billion streams on YouTube alone. Musically, it also served as a turning point for the Canadian melodist, who once tended to wallow in drug-tinged melancholy from the safety of the shadows. Some might even argue that "Can't Feel My Face" is among his most important tracks. At the very least his most universal -- at least until "Blinding Lights' emerged as a contender. 

Being that the track has officially seen another year of life, it feels appropriate to highlight "Can't Feel My Face" and open the floor for a bit of discussion. How do you feel about the song, six years removed from its initial release?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

And I know she'll be the death of me
At least we'll both be numb
And she'll always get the best of me
The worst is yet to come

The Weeknd
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  2
  8
  246
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
The Weeknd beauty behind the madness
8 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS The Weeknd's "Can't Feel My Face" Turns 6
32
8
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject