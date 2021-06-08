The Weeknd's "Can't Feel My Face" Turns 6

Nothing slams home the inevitability of time like a shiny new song getting a few years older. Today, The Weeknd's epic "Can't Feel My Face," originally released on this day in 2015, is in the midst of celebrating its sixth birthday. Being how many have likely developed nostalgic associations with The Weeknd's mega-hit, it stands to reason that plenty of people will be feeling a little bit older upon seeing this.

Having arrived as the third single off The Weeknd's Beauty Behind The Madness, the song has since gone on to amass over one billion streams on YouTube alone. Musically, it also served as a turning point for the Canadian melodist, who once tended to wallow in drug-tinged melancholy from the safety of the shadows. Some might even argue that "Can't Feel My Face" is among his most important tracks. At the very least his most universal -- at least until "Blinding Lights' emerged as a contender.

Being that the track has officially seen another year of life, it feels appropriate to highlight "Can't Feel My Face" and open the floor for a bit of discussion. How do you feel about the song, six years removed from its initial release?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

And I know she'll be the death of me

At least we'll both be numb

And she'll always get the best of me

The worst is yet to come