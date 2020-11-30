The Weeknd may not have been recognized at all during the GRAMMY Award nomination ceremony but he's getting his flowers from the rest of the world, with "Blinding Lights" spending a full year on the Billboard Hot 100 and extending its record as the longest-ever Top 10 hit.

The Toronto-based recording artist is having his best-ever year, signing a deal to perform at the Super Bowl, having one of the top-selling albums of the year, and much more. He's been on one for the last week, calling out the GRAMMY Awards for royally snubbing him and failing to recognize him as one of the most important movers and shakers in the music industry for this year. Still, he's celebrating how his fans have embraced this new direction for him, reacting to a record-extending forty-first week in the Billboard Hot 100's Top 10 for "Blinding Lights".

The track is officially spending its forty-first week in the Top 10, landing at #9 this week. It also marks a full year that the song has been on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, as it was released one year ago last week, staying on the chart each week for a full twelve months. That much is definitely grounds for high recognition... one would even say it's GRAMMY-worthy.

Elsewhere on the chart, BTS makes a big debut this week by landing both their new album and the song "Life Goes On" at the #1 spots on the charts. 24kGoldn and iann dior have been bounced to #2 as a result. Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber also make a strong debut at #8 with their new collaboration "Monster."

Congratulations to The Weeknd. This is impressive.