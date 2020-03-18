The Weeknd isn't about to let a pandemic slow his roll, with his upcoming album After Hours all set to arrive on Friday, March 20th. His first full-length album since 2016's Starboy, an album that cemented him as one of hip-pop's biggest superstars, After Hours features fourteen tracks and no discernible guest appearances; naturally, it's never unwise to brace oneself for surprise features, being that they're all the rage nowadays.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

In any case, the album's Itunes Preorder page has provided a deeper insight into some of the musicians responsible for piecing After Hours together. A quick gander at the "Composers" section has revealed the presence of a variety of producers and lyricists, including but not exclusive to: Metro Boomin, Frank Dukes, DaHeala, Belly, Elton John (as a sample), Illangelo, Prince85, and many more.

While it's still a little too early to discern a stylistic direction, we have already heard the likes of "Blinding Lights" and "Heartless," which might provide a slight indication as to where he's heading. Check out the full credits below, and share your thoughts in the comment section. Do you think this one has the potential to be The Weeknd's strongest body of work thus far?

1. Alone Again

Production/Lyrics: The Weeknd, DaHeala, Illangelo, Frank Dukes

2. Too Late

Production/Lyrics: The Weeknd, DaHeala, Ricky Reed, Illangelo

3. Hardest To Love

Production/Lyrics: Max Martin, Oscar Holter, The Weeknd

4. Scared To Live

Production/Lyrics: Oscar Holter, The Weeknd, Belly, Max Martin, Oneohtrix Point Never, Elton John (sample) & Bernard JP Taupin (sample)

5. Snowchild

Production/Lyrics: The Weeknd, DaHeala, Illangelo, Belly

6. Escape From LA

Production/Lyrics: Mike McTaggart, Metro Boomin, The weeknd, Illangelo

7. Heartless

Production/Lyrics: Illangelo, The Weeknd, Metro Boomin, Dre Moon

8. Faith

Production/Lyrics: The Weeknd, Belly, Illangelo, Metro Boomin

9. Blinding Lights

Production/Lyrics: Max Martin, Oscar Holter, The Weeknd, Belly, DaHeala

10. In Your Eyes

Production/Lyrics: The Weeknd, Belly, Max Martin, Oscar Holter

11. Save Your Tears

Production/Lyrics: Oscar Holter, The Weeknd, Belly, DaHeala, Max Martin

12. Repeat After Me (Interlude)

Production/Lyrics: Tame Impala, The Weeknd, Oneohtrix Point Never

13. After Hours

Production/Lyrics: DaHeala, The Weeknd, Belly, Illangelo, Mario Winans

14. Until I Bleed Out

Production/Lyrics: The Weeknd, Metro Boomin, Oneohtrix Point Never, Prince85 & Notinbed