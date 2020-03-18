The Weeknd's anticipated "After Hours" album features production from himself, Metro Boomin, and more.
The Weeknd isn't about to let a pandemic slow his roll, with his upcoming album After Hours all set to arrive on Friday, March 20th. His first full-length album since 2016's Starboy, an album that cemented him as one of hip-pop's biggest superstars, After Hours features fourteen tracks and no discernible guest appearances; naturally, it's never unwise to brace oneself for surprise features, being that they're all the rage nowadays.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
In any case, the album's Itunes Preorder page has provided a deeper insight into some of the musicians responsible for piecing After Hours together. A quick gander at the "Composers" section has revealed the presence of a variety of producers and lyricists, including but not exclusive to: Metro Boomin, Frank Dukes, DaHeala, Belly, Elton John (as a sample), Illangelo, Prince85, and many more.
While it's still a little too early to discern a stylistic direction, we have already heard the likes of "Blinding Lights" and "Heartless," which might provide a slight indication as to where he's heading. Check out the full credits below, and share your thoughts in the comment section. Do you think this one has the potential to be The Weeknd's strongest body of work thus far?
1. Alone Again
Production/Lyrics: The Weeknd, DaHeala, Illangelo, Frank Dukes
2. Too Late
Production/Lyrics: The Weeknd, DaHeala, Ricky Reed, Illangelo
3. Hardest To Love
Production/Lyrics: Max Martin, Oscar Holter, The Weeknd
4. Scared To Live
Production/Lyrics: Oscar Holter, The Weeknd, Belly, Max Martin, Oneohtrix Point Never, Elton John (sample) & Bernard JP Taupin (sample)
5. Snowchild
Production/Lyrics: The Weeknd, DaHeala, Illangelo, Belly
6. Escape From LA
Production/Lyrics: Mike McTaggart, Metro Boomin, The weeknd, Illangelo
7. Heartless
Production/Lyrics: Illangelo, The Weeknd, Metro Boomin, Dre Moon
8. Faith
Production/Lyrics: The Weeknd, Belly, Illangelo, Metro Boomin
9. Blinding Lights
Production/Lyrics: Max Martin, Oscar Holter, The Weeknd, Belly, DaHeala
10. In Your Eyes
Production/Lyrics: The Weeknd, Belly, Max Martin, Oscar Holter
11. Save Your Tears
Production/Lyrics: Oscar Holter, The Weeknd, Belly, DaHeala, Max Martin
12. Repeat After Me (Interlude)
Production/Lyrics: Tame Impala, The Weeknd, Oneohtrix Point Never
13. After Hours
Production/Lyrics: DaHeala, The Weeknd, Belly, Illangelo, Mario Winans
14. Until I Bleed Out
Production/Lyrics: The Weeknd, Metro Boomin, Oneohtrix Point Never, Prince85 & Notinbed