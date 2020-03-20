The Weeknd's highly anticipated new album, After Hours, has finally dropped, in the wake of one of the most dedicated rollouts of the year. The artist revealed the album details and its official release date back in February, after releasing three of its singles and accompanying visuals, doing countless live performances, and announcing a tour to support. After the artist conducted a countdown to "let music heal us" in these trying times, After Hours arrived in the early hours of Friday morning, after garnering the most pre-saves on Apple Music in history with 975K, breaking Billie Eilish's previously held record.

After Hours marks The Weeknd's first album in four years since 2016's Starboy, interrupted only by his 2018 EP, My Dear Melancholy. Notably, as we reported, the 14-track project possesses zero features from any other artists, instead kicking it old school and letting The Weeknd's voice and star power speak for itself. Ahead of the album's release, The Weeknd had been establishing a completely new era for himself as an artist for months, complete with a signature, Michael-Jackson-inspired red ensemble and visceral 80s-aesthetics in each of his visuals and live performances. Stream After Hours below on Spotify and Apple Music and let us know what you think of the dynamic artist's latest offering.