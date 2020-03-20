The Weeknd is hours away from releasing his forthcoming project, After Hours and the anticipation is real. So real, in fact, that Music Business Weekly is reporting that the album has already garnered 975K pre-adds on Apple Music marking a brand new record on the streaming platform. The Weeknd now holds the title previously belonging to Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? that racked up 800K pre-adds. The publication claims that within the next few hours, The Weeknd could very well hit a million which would make his album the first to ever reach that milestone on the streaming platform.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The Toronto crooner recently shared some details surrounding the project ahead of its release. Many may have expected the tracklist, which dropped a few days ago, to include surprise, non-credited feature but that's apparently not true. The Weeknd may have been practicing self-isolation before this Coronavirus shit broke out since there won't be any other features on After Hours.

The singer's released singles off of the project such as "Blinding Lights," "Heartless," and the title track as well as debuting "Scared To Live" on Saturday Night Live. As the projects hits streaming services at 12 a.m. EST, The Weeknd announced that he'll be debuting the project on his Beats1 show, Momento Mori when the clock hits midnight (9 p.m. PST)."