The Weeknd turned heads when he spoke about Usher's song "Climax" in an interview this week, revealing that he was slightly angry after listening to it for the first time.

"I heard ‘Climax,’ that Usher song, and was like, ‘Holy fuck, that’s a Weeknd song,'" said Abel Tesfaye. Recognizing that Usher had taken inspiration from his sound, The Weeknd admits that he was flattered but angry about the song. After Usher commented on the remarks, The Weeknd has been forced to explain what he meant.

Updating his Instagram Story, the Toronto native has officially weighed in on the controversy.

"Of course media blows things out of proportion and takes things out of context," said The Weeknd, quoting a tweet by Diplo, who helped write the song. "Usher is a King and always an inspiration so it was flattering to hear what him and Diplo did on climax. XO."

The post that Abel included is from Diplo, who admits that "Climax" borrowed elements from House of Balloons-era Weeknd.

"The idea of R&B having dark edges was what I wanted to bring to @usher," said the producer.

Do you think "Climax" sounds like a Weeknd song or, like the artist says, was this blown out of proportion?