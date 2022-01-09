The Weeknd Wants To Be "Best Friends"

The Weeknd's Dawn FM has been in steady rotation all weekend long, and a few of the project's 16 titles have quickly emerged as fan favourites. We've already recommended "I Heard You're Married" featuring Lil Wayne and "Here We Go...Again" with Tyler, the Creator, but now we think it's time that you check out a solo track called "Best Friends."

With some of his past projects, the Toronto native has planned elaborate rollouts, but this time around he chose to feed his fans with an entire album at once, delivering his new work at midnight on Friday, January 7th. Besides the aforementioned Wayne and Tyler features, Quincy Jones and Jim Carrey also lend their talents, among others.

"Best Friends," which is Dawn FM's ninth song, finds Abel singing about the woman in his life telling him that she doesn't want to have sex as friends anymore, and him not wanting to be responsible for her heart. "Baby, what we got is secure/Been a part of toxic love/It tore us apart/Things you want, I'm not lookin' for," his voice carries on the chorus.

Stream the song below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Oh, I don't want to be responsible

For your heart if we fall (Oh no)

'Cause I'll get clumsy and tear it apart

I love you so (Oh yeah), but we can't get close

You're my best friend now (Best friend now)

You're my best friend now (Best friend now)