The Weeknd has had himself an incredible 2020 and it all started in March when he dropped his latest album called After Hours. This project featured some massive hits, including the track "Blinding Lights" which was one of the best songs of the year. In 2021, Abel will get to continue his run as he plans to perform at the Super Bowl which is taking place in Tampa Bay, Florida. Aside from all of this, The Weeknd is also doing big things with the likes of Bape, as he recently took to IG to show off a new Bapesta collab.

As you can see in his IG post below, the X.O x Bapesta collab features two colorways. The first one is made with a black patent leather upper, all while a neon green star is found on the side. Green X.O branding is also placed on the back heel to add some color. The other colorway features the same designs, except the difference is that it has a white patent leather upper.

If you're looking to get your hands on a pair, you will be able to do so as of Saturday, December 12th when these drop on various platforms, including us.bape.com, shop.theweeknd.com, and bape.com.

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for A24