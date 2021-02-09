This past Super Bowl Sunday, The Weeknd finally completed his highly-anticipated, grandiose halftime show performance. Surpassing everyone's expectations, the big-budget production did not disappoint and was met with stellar reviews from fans and critics alike. The XO co-founder performed some of the best songs in his catalog like "Blinding Lights," "Starboy," and Trilogy cut "House of Balloons/Glass Table Girls."

Of course, such a major career milestone must be celebrated in an equally major way, and the Toronto native did just that following the performance. The "Save Your Tears" crooner turned up with French Montana and Bryson Tiller, among others, at a post-show bash. All three A-listers were down in Tampa during Sunday's game between the city's home team and victors, the Buccaneers, and the Kansas City Chiefs. Montana even hosted another party down in the city a few days prior to The Weeknd's event.

The party was decorated with a large replica version of Tesfaye, along with a cake of him leading against a Benz with icing that read, “2021-Forever XO Where Dreams Come True.” Footage of the event on Instagram Stories shows Tesfaye playing pool with Montana, while a source told Page Six Tiller was also in attendance. The indoor party appeared to be notably less-raging than the other maskless events that went down in the Florida city during Super Bowl weekend.

The 30-year-old took to Instagram post-performance to express his gratitude for the opportunity. He penned in a caption, "still buzzing from last night. i couldn’t stop smiling the whole performance. thank you @pepsi @NFL @RocNation for believing in me to bring a fresh new take on the halftime show. XO we did it!"

