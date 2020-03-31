The Weeknd Tucked Us All In With A "Final Lullaby"

All things considered, it's been a surprisingly splendid to time be a Weeknd fan. Not only did the Canadian icon deliver what might be his most masterful body of work to date in After Hours, but he made sure to round it out with a solid batch of bonus material. While the wistful "Missed You" quickly emerged as an instant fan favorite, the whimsical and arguably ominous "Final Lullaby" offered a reprieve from the unrelenting woes of heartbreak. Even though such a tormented state appears to be Abel's de-facto comfort zone.

Though hardly a verbose endeavor, The Weeknd still manages to conjure an emotive soundscape with only a few actual lyrics. " And I can't make you stay, in this broken place," he sings. "And I hope you find peace, close your eyes as I put us to sleep." Despite the lyrical scarcity, there remains plenty left up for interpretation. Namely, whether his intentions are benevolent or malevolent, given the loaded imagery that slumber tends to elicit.

Perhaps such an answer is better found in the context of the album as a whole -- how final is this Lullaby, really? Either way, it's certainly well-arranged and deceptively lovely. Enjoy this one the next time you're drifting off.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

And I can't make you stay

In this broken place

And I hope you find peace

Close your eyes as I put us to sleep