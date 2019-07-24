The Weeknd's been teasing the release of his new album, Chapter VI for the past few months. Unfortunately, he hasn't given any new information in recent times so whether or not it arrives this year is to be determined. But it seems like there's been something else that's been occupying his time that isn't music or Bella Hadid. The singer has been occupied filming his first role in a movie which is set to make its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival later this year.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Expect to see The Weeknd on the big screen later this year for his movie debut in Uncut Gems, a film directed by Benny and Josh Safdie. The Weeknd will be starring alongside Adam Sandler, Lakeith Stanfield, Idina Menzel, and Kevin Garnett. However, it seems like both The Weeknd and Kevin Garnett will be playing themselves, per IMDB.

Per the Toronto International Film Festival Website, the film is described as a crime thriller centering Sandler's character, Howard Ratner, who is "a charismatic New York City jeweler always on the lookout for the next big score." He gets involved in some high-wage bets that could lead him to a large sum of money, he "must perform a precarious high-wire act, balancing business, family, and encroaching adversaries on all sides, in his relentless pursuit of the ultimate win."

Keep your eyes peeled for more details.