On Saturdays, we drop our weekly Fire Emoji updates with the latest in hip-hop that you must have on rotation. Sundays, however, are for kicking back and relaxing before the start of a new week which is where our R&B Season playlist comes into play. We update you with the latest in R&B and soul that you have to get up on. So, here's your breakdown:

To kick things off, we're only a year and some change removed from The Weeknd's last studio album, After Hours. Unfortunately, it hit as the pandemic began which was great for our listening pleasures but terrible for tour life. However, it seems like he's preparing for the follow-up. On Friday, he unveiled his latest single, "Take My Breath Away" -- an ode to disco-pop. If it's anything like what he has in store, The Weeknd might have another classic on his hands.

Tinashe has been enjoying life as an independent artist which has certainly given her far more creative freedom. On Friday, she unveiled her latest project 333 which includes the highlight, "X" ft. Jeremih.

Jorja Smith dropped off an 8-track project in May titled, Be Right Back and she recently followed it up with her latest single, "All Of This" ft. GuiltyBeatz.

Check out the latest R&B Season playlist update below and subscribe to HNHH on Spotify.