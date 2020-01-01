Given that mystique plays such a pivotal role in The Weeknd's image, it's no surprise to see that he parties in a similar fashion. While your favorite artists were busy engaging in various shindigs to close out a decade for the books, the Toronto megastar was busy hosting a bash worthy of a velvet-clad Dandy. TMZ, who found themselves scoring that sweet inside access, shared a few pictures from the extravagant and notably private XO Party. Staging the event in an upscale Beverly Hills mansion, Weekend turned the place into a veritable house of balloons, lining every crevice with gold and white ones.

With the mansion itself costing a grand total of $80 million, it's no surprise that the architecture was on point. It's unclear whether such details fascinated some of the marquee guests, including Travis Scott and French Montana, who appears to have deemed his "bedrest" prognosis as one of the birds. Apparently, Weeknd opted for a more casual menu, serving up snacks like french fries, churros, and a main course of tacos.

In case you were actually wondering, Travis Scott appeared to be flying solo, preferring to play wingman to his "Dudley Bro" Abel. TMZ also hooked up a video of the countdown, which appears to be a lively one indeed. Check it out for yourself below, and should you be interested in seeing any of the pictures from within, be sure to swing over here. Happy New Year!