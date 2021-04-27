The Weekndunleashed his massive After Hours album on the world back in March 2020. The chart-topping smash-success of an album provided the XO artist with his biggest hit to date with "Blinding Lights," and a coveted spot performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. He recently reimagined "Save Your Tears" with Ariana Grade, but it seems like the hitmaker is ready to move on from the successful era.

While the project arrived right at the top of quarantine, being stuck at home throughout the ordeal seems to have inspired the Toronto-native to churn out more hits. In a series of sporadic tweets early Tuesday morning (April 27), The Weeknd shared some of his thoughts about the new music "magic" he's been working on.



Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Beginning the tweets with a gif of Bugs Bunny, he began, “what is real?” He continued in four more tweets, “made so much magic in the small quarantined room. nothing’s ever random. now just piecing it all together… it’s so beautiful.”

While he has yet to announce exactly what this project could entail, we'll keep our ears peeled for any updates. Back in September of 2020, he vaguely hinted at releasing another album once quarantine concludes, although that timeframe was unpredictable at the time.

“I might have another album ready to go by the time this quarantine is over,” he explained at the time. “I’m guilty of wanting to outdo my last album, but it’s never like, ‘I’ve got to do the same type of song.’ I’m so happy I’m not like that. My palette is so wide.”

Nonetheless, there definitely seems to be new The Weeknd music on the way. Are you looking forward to hearing it? Let us know down in the comments.

[via]