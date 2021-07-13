The Weeknd has been riding a serious high since the release of his acclaimed After Hours, and while he's certainly seen success on the commercial front, it would appear he's been in a productive creative zone as well.

Today, the Canadian singer took to Twitter to let fly a series of hype-inducing tweets, all but confirming that his next album is currently in the production phases -- perhaps even nearing completion, should one be the optimistic type.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

"We getting there," he begins, contextualizing his seemingly out-the-blue message with a CD emoji. "Really proud of this one." He also teased that he's taking his time, explaining that he's been "massaging it now, being sweet to it, giving it some tlc."

While some were initially thrown off by Weeknd's ambiguous tweet-storm, he made sure to simplify it with a promising follow-up. "Just so there’s no confusion, it’s a full body of work. "If that wasn't enough to get his legions of fans excited, he also made sure to throw in a few words about his upcoming tour. "The tour is gonna be MADNESS," he writes, implying that he'll have plenty of new material to premiere when he finally returns to the big stage.

Check out his recent tweet spree below, and be sure to sound off in the comments section if you're excited to hear another new album from The Weeknd.