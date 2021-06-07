The Weeknd swept the Juno Awards, Sunday night, making him the first artist to win best artist, album, single, and songwriter of the year, all in the same year, twice.

For his album, After Hours, he was award album of the year, while for “Blinding Lights," he won both single of the year and songwriter of the year. Additionally, he was named Artist of the Year.



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

His previous album, Beauty Behind the Madness, and single “Can’t Feel My Face," helped him sweep for the first time, five years ago.

Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber, and JP Saxe also took home notable awards during the ceremony.

Check out the full list of winners down below.

Single of the Year

“Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd

Artist of the Year

The Weeknd

Album of the Year

“After Hours,” the Weeknd

Juno Fan Choice

Shawn Mendes

International Album of the Year

“Fine Line,” Harry Styles

Group of the Year

Arkells

Breakthrough Artist of the Year

JP Saxe

Breakthrough Group of the Year

Crown Lands

Songwriter of the Year

The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye), Belly (Ahmad Balshe), & Jason “DaHeala” Quenneville

Pop Album of the Year

“Changes,” Justin Bieber

Country Album of the Year

“The Lemonade Stand,” Tenille Townes

Adult Alternative Album of the Year

“Sad Hunk,” Bahamas

Alternative Album of the Year

“Pray for It,” July Talk

Rock Album of the Year

“Ruthless,” JJ Wilde

Canadian Music Hall of Fame Inductee

Jann Arden

Humanitarian Award

The Hip

Vocal Jazz Album of the Year

“With You,” Sammy Jackson

Jazz Album of the Year: Solo

“Elegant Traveler,” Jocelyn Gould

Jazz Album of the Year: Group

“The reMission,” Andy Milne and Unison

Instrumental Album of the Year

“Movements III,” Blitz//Berlin

Francophone Album of the Year

“Quand la nuit tombe,” Louis-Jean Cormier

Children’s Album of the Year

“Heart Parade,” Splash’N Boots

Classical Album of the Year: Solo or Chamber

“Mosaïque,” Ensemble Made in Canada

Classical Album of the Year: Large Ensemble

“Ginastera – Bernstein – Moussa: Œuvres pour violon et orchestre / Works for Violin and Orchestra Orchestre symphonique de Montréal,” conducted by Kent Nagano, feat. Andrew Wan

Classical Composition of the Year

“Violin Concerto ‘Adrano,'” Samy Moussa

Rap Recording of the Year

“Elements Vol. 1,” Tobi

Dance Recording of the Year

“Bubba,” Kaytranada

Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year

“After Hours,” The Weeknd

Traditional R&B Recording of the Year

“Solid,” Savannah Ré

Reggae Recording of the Year

“I Pray,” TÖME x Sean Kingston

Indigenous Artist or Group of the Year

“North Star Calling,” Leela Gilday

Contemporary Roots Album of the Year

“Bravado,” Rose Cousins

Traditional Roots Album of the Year

“Bet on Love,” Pharis and Jason Romero

Blues Album of the Year

“Church House Blues,” Crystal Shawanda

Contemporary Christian/Gospel Album of the Year

“The Way,” Shawna Cain

World Music Album of the Year

“Espiral,” Okan

Jack Richardson Producer of the Year

WondaGurl

Recording Engineer of the Year

Serban Ghenea

Album Artwork of the Year

Julien Hébert (Art Director), David Beauchemin (Designer), Florence Obrecht (Illustrator), Marc-Étienne Mongrain (Photographer) — “Notre-Dame-Des-Sept-Douleurs,” Klô Pelgag

Music Video of the Year

“No One’s in the Room,” Emma Higgins and Jessie Reyez

Electronic Album of the Year

“Suddenly,” Caribou

Metal/Hard Music Album of the Year

“Abyss,” Unleash the Archers

Adult Contemporary Album of the Year

“Such Pretty Forks in the Road,” Alanis Morissette

Comedy Album of the Year

“Horse Power,” Jacob Samuel