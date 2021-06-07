The Weeknd swept the Juno Awards, Sunday night, making him the first artist to do so twice.
The Weeknd swept the Juno Awards, Sunday night, making him the first artist to win best artist, album, single, and songwriter of the year, all in the same year, twice.
For his album, After Hours, he was award album of the year, while for “Blinding Lights," he won both single of the year and songwriter of the year. Additionally, he was named Artist of the Year.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
His previous album, Beauty Behind the Madness, and single “Can’t Feel My Face," helped him sweep for the first time, five years ago.
Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber, and JP Saxe also took home notable awards during the ceremony.
Check out the full list of winners down below.
Single of the Year
“Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
Artist of the Year
Album of the Year
“After Hours,” the Weeknd
Juno Fan Choice
Shawn Mendes
International Album of the Year
“Fine Line,” Harry Styles
Group of the Year
Arkells
Breakthrough Artist of the Year
JP Saxe
Breakthrough Group of the Year
Crown Lands
Songwriter of the Year
The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye), Belly (Ahmad Balshe), & Jason “DaHeala” Quenneville
Pop Album of the Year
“Changes,” Justin Bieber
Country Album of the Year
“The Lemonade Stand,” Tenille Townes
Adult Alternative Album of the Year
“Sad Hunk,” Bahamas
Alternative Album of the Year
“Pray for It,” July Talk
Rock Album of the Year
“Ruthless,” JJ Wilde
Canadian Music Hall of Fame Inductee
Jann Arden
Humanitarian Award
The Hip
Vocal Jazz Album of the Year
“With You,” Sammy Jackson
Jazz Album of the Year: Solo
“Elegant Traveler,” Jocelyn Gould
Jazz Album of the Year: Group
“The reMission,” Andy Milne and Unison
Instrumental Album of the Year
“Movements III,” Blitz//Berlin
Francophone Album of the Year
“Quand la nuit tombe,” Louis-Jean Cormier
Children’s Album of the Year
“Heart Parade,” Splash’N Boots
Classical Album of the Year: Solo or Chamber
“Mosaïque,” Ensemble Made in Canada
Classical Album of the Year: Large Ensemble
“Ginastera – Bernstein – Moussa: Œuvres pour violon et orchestre / Works for Violin and Orchestra Orchestre symphonique de Montréal,” conducted by Kent Nagano, feat. Andrew Wan
Classical Composition of the Year
“Violin Concerto ‘Adrano,'” Samy Moussa
Rap Recording of the Year
“Elements Vol. 1,” Tobi
Dance Recording of the Year
“Bubba,” Kaytranada
Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year
“After Hours,” The Weeknd
Traditional R&B Recording of the Year
“Solid,” Savannah Ré
Reggae Recording of the Year
“I Pray,” TÖME x Sean Kingston
Indigenous Artist or Group of the Year
“North Star Calling,” Leela Gilday
Contemporary Roots Album of the Year
“Bravado,” Rose Cousins
Traditional Roots Album of the Year
“Bet on Love,” Pharis and Jason Romero
Blues Album of the Year
“Church House Blues,” Crystal Shawanda
Contemporary Christian/Gospel Album of the Year
“The Way,” Shawna Cain
World Music Album of the Year
“Espiral,” Okan
Jack Richardson Producer of the Year
Recording Engineer of the Year
Serban Ghenea
Album Artwork of the Year
Julien Hébert (Art Director), David Beauchemin (Designer), Florence Obrecht (Illustrator), Marc-Étienne Mongrain (Photographer) — “Notre-Dame-Des-Sept-Douleurs,” Klô Pelgag
Music Video of the Year
“No One’s in the Room,” Emma Higgins and Jessie Reyez
Electronic Album of the Year
“Suddenly,” Caribou
Metal/Hard Music Album of the Year
“Abyss,” Unleash the Archers
Adult Contemporary Album of the Year
“Such Pretty Forks in the Road,” Alanis Morissette
Comedy Album of the Year
“Horse Power,” Jacob Samuel