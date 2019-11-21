The Weeknd is one of the most accomplished Canadian musicians of all time, earning himself a solid reputation as an extremely versatile and one-of-a-kind vocalist. Hitting some of the sharpest notes in the industry, Abel Tesfaye is beloved by his fanbase and, after re-appearing on Instagram this week, people are under the suspicion that an official album announcement could be coming soon. We've known about Chapter VI for months, waiting patiently for a release date from the mysterious artist but we still have minimal information about it. And now, we're left wondering if Weeknd simply got back on social media to flex his brand new home.



Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

As reported by TMZ, the superstar just copped himself a beautiful new bachelor pad in Beverly Hills, overlooking the heights of Los Angeles. The property didn't come cheap either. According to the website's sources, Abel plunked down $25 million on the place. The four-bedroom space is reportedly at the top of an ultra-exclusive high rise, allowing you to experience stunning views through huge glass windows. There are four balconies tucked away for fresh air and, in order to entertain his guests, Weeknd has access to his very own wine vault, wet bar, and a massive great room.

If you happen to stay the night, you'll enjoy the home gym and espresso bar. The Weeknd is living large and we wouldn't expect things any other way. Now, where's the album?