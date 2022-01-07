The Weeknd released his new studio album Dawn FM on Friday (January 7), making multiple references to his new "movie star" girlfriend in his lyrics. After being spotted a few times with Angelina Jolie over the winter, fans of the Canadian singer are assuming that this is his way of letting the world know that, yes, he is indeed dating the famous actress.

Fueling rumors that were already heating up for a few months, The Weeknd alludes to possibly dating Jolie on the song "Here We Go... Again."



Kevin Winter/Getty Images



Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

"My new girl, she a movie star," he sings on the record. "Baby girl, she a movie star, I told myself that I'd never fall but here we go again," he continues.

Other possible references to his rumored relationship with Jolie include the lyrics, "I loved her right, make her scream like Neve Campbell" and, "But when I make her laugh, swear it cures my depressing thoughts 'cause baby girl, she a movie star."

While he doesn't explicitly mention her by name, many of us have seen the photos of Weeknd and Angelina catching dinner together. They may not have been spotted recently in the new year, but there's a heavy possibility that they could be an item.

Listen to the song in question below.

