At this point, it is impossible to deny that The Weeknd is one of the biggest artists in the entire world. The r&b singer has achieved megastar status thanks to his endless stream of hit songs and albums. Most recently, The Weeknd delivered the 80s-inspired Dawn FM which was essentially a radio show condensed into a neatly packaged album. While this project had some fans wanting more, there were others who felt it was his most unique piece of work yet.

For a decade now, The Weeknd has been on Universal Music Group's Republic Records, and today, the label is announcing a massive long-term extension with the artists. Essentially, The Weeknd's entire catalog will continue to be managed by UMG, who are extremely excited about this deal. In a press release, Chairman & CEO of UMG, Sir Lucian Grainge explained just how big this is for UMG, going forward.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ABA

“Over the past decade, we have been honored to work so closely with Abel who has quickly become one of music’s most creative and important artists—a once-in-a-generation talent," Grainge said. "With Sal and the XO team as our incredible partners, we’ve developed a deep trust and respect that has enabled us to successfully execute Abel’s brilliant vision. I am delighted that we are now able to expand this special relationship, welcome this world-class songwriter to UMPG, and evolve this creative partnership to new and exciting levels.”

After dropping two projects in the span of two years, it is probably going to be a little while before we get another full-length project from The Weeknd. In the interim, however, there are certainly a plethora of Weeknd hits to go back and listen to while you wait for another album.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for U.N. World Food Programme