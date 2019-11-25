Early Monday morning, TMZ reported that The Weeknd recently shut down an entire street in Las Vegas to shoot his new music video. The shoot, for which the entire five blocks of entertainment and gambling known as Fremont Street was blocked off, reportedly took place a few weeks ago. A video has just surfaced, however, of the singer sprinting down the street while being followed and filmed by a camera crew on a moving vehicle. The artist is wearing a red blazer, dress shoes, and sunglasses in the clip, fitting in well with the flashy and vibrant backdrop.

On Sunday, a Merecedes-Benz commercial aired in Germany that featured a sneak peak of The Weeknd's latest track, "Blinding Lights," which will be dropping this Friday. In the commercial, the singer can be seen driving and telling the vehicle, the latest model of the automotive brand, to play his new 80s-esque tune. This declaration of a new song confirms fans's recent suspicions of an upcoming drop, when The Weeknd reactivated his Instagram account and changed his bio to just the mysterious phrase "loading..." last week. It's quite likely that the future music video shown in this TMZ clip will serve as the visuals for "Blinding Lights," which would mark The Weeknd's first release in over a year since his 2018 EP, My Dear Melancholy.