We’re just days away from the release of The Weeknd's forthcoming After Hours album, but before it arrives, the XO crooner has decided to come through today and share the project’s tracklist ahead of time.

The follow up to 2016’s Starboy will contains 14 songs in total, including the previously heard title track and records like “Blinding Lights” & “Scared to Live,” the latter of which Abel debuted on SNL a couple weeks ago.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Unfortunately there’s no features listed on the artwork at this time but reports indicate that Tame Impala is going to be featured on track #11 “Save Your Tears,” so it’s possible Abel is keeping the features hidden for now. Other song titles include “Alone Again," "Escape From LA," & "Save Your Tears" to name a few.

To coincide with the album, Abel also just shared a short film last week which you can watch right here if you haven't done so already.

Peep the tracklist (below) and be sure to check back Thursday night at midnight to hear Abel’s full length project. What song are you most interested in hearing?

Tracklist:

1. “Alone Again”

2 “Too Late”

3. “Hardest to Love”

4. “Scared to Live”

5. “Snowchild”

6. “Escape from L.A.”

7. “Heartless”

8. “Faith”

9. “Blinding Lights”

10. “In Your Eyes”

11. “Save Your Tears”

12. “Repeat After Me (Interlude)”

13. “After Hours”

14. “Until I Bleed Out”