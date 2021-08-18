The Weeknd Shares Original Version Of "Thursday" On On 10-Year Anniversary

Today, August 18, marks the 10-year anniversary of the second installment in The Weeknd's acclaimed 2011 mixtape trilogy. Thursday arrived just a handful of months after his breakthrough tape House of Balloons, and it saw the Canadian artist using the nine-track project to test the limits of his artistry. Thursday featured some of The Weeknd's fan-favorite tracks, including "The Zone" with Drake, the two-part "Birds" medley, and "Rolling Stone."

Needless to say, it was an important chapter in the first phase of The Weeknd's career, so much so, that when it was repackaged as a part of the major label-backed Trilogy, an additional track, titled "Valerie," was tacked onto it.

In honor of its ten-year anniversary, The Weeknd is celebrating his game-changing mixtape by rereleasing the originally mixed and mastered, nine-track version of Thursday on all streaming services. To further celebrate Thursday's tenth birthday, The Weeknd has also dropped a special collection of merchandise, including everything from limited edition anime-style vinyl to new Thursday graphic tees.

Check out the The Weeknd's anniversary merch collection here, and revisit Thursday on your preferred streaming service below. Ten years later, how do you feel about The Weeknd's follow-up to House of Balloons?

Tracklist:

1. Lonely Star (Original)

2. Life Of The Party (Original)

3. Thursday (Original)

4. The Zone (feat. Drake) (Original)

5. The Birds Pt. 1 (Original)

6. The Birds Pt. 2 (Original)

7. Gone (Original)

8. Rolling Stone (Original)

9. Heaven Or Las Vegas (Original)