The Weeknd Shares Major Lazer Dancehall Remix To "Blinding Lights" Hit

As if After Hours world domination wasn't enough, The Weeknd delivers a remix to his single "Blinding Lights." After Hours is relaxing in its comfortable No. 1 position on the charts, and we've already received the Deluxe version of the project, as well. "Blinding Lights" has already received a chopped and screwed version by Chromatics, but it's Major Lazer who dabbled with the hit song this time around.

We first received a sneak preview of Major Lazer's "Blinding Lights" edition last month when Diplo shared a bit of the song while on Instagram Live. Lazer's remix is crafted to perfection for the clubs as he adds a dancehall vibe that only slightly shifts the genre while somehow changing the entire energy of the song. Check out the "Blinding Lights" fusion of The Weeknd and Major Lazer and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm running out of time

'Cause I can see the sun light up the sky

So I hit the road in overdrive, baby, oh