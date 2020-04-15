mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

The Weeknd Shares Major Lazer Dancehall Remix To "Blinding Lights" Hit

Erika Marie
April 15, 2020 00:59
Blinding Lights (Major Lazer Remix)
The Weeknd & Major Lazer

The Weeknd returns with another remix to his "After Hours" hit single "Blinding Lights," courtesy of Major Lazer.


As if After Hours world domination wasn't enough, The Weeknd delivers a remix to his single "Blinding Lights." After Hours is relaxing in its comfortable No. 1 position on the charts, and we've already received the Deluxe version of the project, as well. "Blinding Lights" has already received a chopped and screwed version by Chromatics, but it's Major Lazer who dabbled with the hit song this time around.

We first received a sneak preview of Major Lazer's "Blinding Lights" edition last month when Diplo shared a bit of the song while on Instagram Live. Lazer's remix is crafted to perfection for the clubs as he adds a dancehall vibe that only slightly shifts the genre while somehow changing the entire energy of the song. Check out the "Blinding Lights" fusion of The Weeknd and Major Lazer and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm running out of time
'Cause I can see the sun light up the sky
So I hit the road in overdrive, baby, oh

