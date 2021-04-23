mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

The Weeknd Shares Ariana Grande-Assisted Remix To "Save Your Tears"

Erika Marie
April 23, 2021 00:22
Save Your Tears (Remix)
The Weeknd Feat. Ariana Grande

You haven't heard the last of "After Hours."


The album may have received the ultimate snub from The Recording Academy, but After Hours is the gift that keeps on giving. The Weeknd is one of the most celebrated artists and innovators in music currently and unlike many of his fellow artists, the singer enjoys working on, switching up, promoting, and remixing an album for a long period of time. After Hours first arrived in March 2020, and after spending over a year on the charts, The Weeknd is back with a remix.

Recently, the XO mogul shared that a remix to After Hours favorite "Save Your Tears" featuring Ariana Grande would arrive, and on Friday (April 23), he delivered. The Weeknd and the pop princess dropped off an animated visual to their collaboration where he's seen building the perfect woman as he continues on in the same AH storyline first presented last year. Stream "Save Your Tears (Remix)" by The Weeknd featuring Ariana Grande and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Met you once under a Pisces moon
I kept my distance 'cause I know that you
Don't like when I'm with nobody else
I couldn't help it, I put you through hell

The Weeknd
The Weeknd Ariana Grande after hours
