The Weeknd Shares "Alternate World" Edition Of New Album "Dawn FM"

The Weeknd came through on Friday with the release of his new album, Dawn FM. Serving as a follow-up to After Hours and apparently, the second installment in a trilogy of projects, the singer delivered a body of work that set the bar high for 2022 and the albums that will follow.

Just days after the album's release and he's already unloaded two music videos for the project with "Sacrifice" and "Gasoline." Now, he's returned with the "alternate world" version of Dawn FM. The album boasts two new remixes, as well as the previously released single, "Moth To A Flame" with Swedish House Mafia. The electronic group also contributes to the "Sacrifice" remix" while Agents Of Time join The Weeknd for the remix of "Take My Breath."

What's your favorite song off of The Weeknd's new project? Sound off in the comment section below.