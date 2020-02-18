After leaving his fans under the impression that his next album would be titled "Chapter VI" for some time, The Weeknd revealed last week that we actually have After Hours on the way. Regardless of what the project may be called, people were still left itching for a release date. There was speculation that it would drop shortly after that announcement to coincide with the Toronto crooner's birthday on February 16. Well, it's now the 18th and the album is still M.I.A. and its release window remains a mystery.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

We now have more reason to believe that After Hours is not too far away. The Weeknd just shared its cover art, which tends to be one of the final stages of a rollout. The cover is a headshot of the character that Abel has been embodying for the project's promo so far, all bloodied as he has appeared in the manic music videos for its first two singles, "Heartless" and "Blinding Lights". This reveal comes along with some more info: "Heartless" will serve as Track 7 and "Blinding Lights" will serve as Track 9. The total length of the tracklist is still unknown.

We will also be getting Track 13 of After Hours tonight, which will be the album's title track. We don't know whether it will be a midnight release or earlier, but stay tuned. After Hours is on the horizon. What do you think of the cover?