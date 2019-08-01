A few months ago, The Weeknd deactivated his Instagram account and at that point, fans believed he was in album mode. Is it a coincidence that his account still hasn't been returned and now, a billboard promoting his XO Record Label has popped up in the city? Possibly. However, fans are taking it as another opportunity to go crazy with their friends, assuming that Chapter VI, the long-awaited next album from Abel Tesfaye, could be coming soon.

While The Weeknd hasn't actually said anything that would point to his project dropping imminently, fans believe that his latest posts point to his release calendar intensifying. Yesterday, the star singer took to Twitter to share a photo of an XO billboard, complete with Memento Mori branding. At the bottom, the slogan "Where dreams come true" is written. Abel followed that up a few hours later by posting a selfie, smiling big for the camera and sipping from a cocktail. Again, neither of these uploads directly relate to the often-teased Chapter VI but the fact that Weeknd returned to social media alone has people wondering.

Do you think we might be getting a surprise from the Canadian artist before the end of the year? What are you hoping for from the next Weeknd album?