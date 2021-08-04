The Weeknd is getting ready to premiere a new single this week, along with a new music video titled "Take My Breath," which was first teased during the Olympics last week in a commercial. Dropping Friday, the plan was for Abel’s camp to roll out the music video on Imax Theaters ahead of The Suicide Squad movie, which is also releasing Thursday night at midnight, but unfortunately that’s not happening any more.

TMZ reports that the decision-makers over at IMAX have decided to pull plug on the video, citing the light and strobe effects have the potential to be dangerous to those watching with epilepsy and who might be prone to seizures.

Kevin Winter/ Getty Images

Thankfully for fans the video will still drop on YouTube and other platforms right at midnight, but Abel is losing out on a shit ton of eyeballs who would've seen the video for free before the movie otherwise.

“Take My Breath” is the first release from The Weeknd’s upcoming album. “It’s the album I’ve always wanted to make,” he told GQ of the follow-up to 2020’s After Hours.

Check out the snippet (below) and look for more music from Abel to be on the way. Who’s excited for The Weeknd’s new album?

